Desjardins Weighs in on WPT Industrial REIT’s FY2019 Earnings (WIR)

WPT Industrial REIT (TSE:WIR) – Equities researchers at Desjardins decreased their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of WPT Industrial REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 11th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now anticipates that the company will earn $1.21 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.23. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for WPT Industrial REIT’s FY2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Shares of TSE:WIR opened at C$13.02 on Tuesday. WPT Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$13.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%.

WPT Industrial REIT Company Profile

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (the REIT) is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT is engaged in the business of acquiring and owning industrial investment properties located in the United States. Its objective is to provide Unitholders with an opportunity to invest in a portfolio of institutional-quality industrial properties in the United States markets, with a particular focus on distribution industrial real estate.

