Destination Wealth Management Reduces Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Destination Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 678,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,083 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 3.3% of Destination Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $59,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $141,000.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $78.52 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $72.12 and a 12 month high of $90.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

