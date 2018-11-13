Determine (DTRM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Determine (NASDAQ:DTRM) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Determine had a negative net margin of 43.83% and a negative return on equity of 182.99%.

Shares of NASDAQ DTRM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 39,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Determine has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $2.34.

Several analysts have issued reports on DTRM shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Determine to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised Determine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Determine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Determine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $2.25 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.83.

Determine Company Profile

Determine, Inc provides software-as-a-service source-to-pay and enterprise contract lifecycle management (ECLM) solutions. The company offers Determine Cloud Platform, an open technology infrastructure for application in strategic sourcing, contract management, e-procurement, invoice management, financial management, supplier management, business applications, ECLM, and analytics.

