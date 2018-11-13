Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Hertz Global (HTZ) a $18.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a $18.00 target price on Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Hertz Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hertz Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Hertz Global from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Hertz Global from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.00 target price on Hertz Global and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Shares of HTZ opened at $19.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Hertz Global has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $25.14.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Hertz Global had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hertz Global will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hertz Global by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,989,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,941 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Hertz Global by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,072,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,999 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Hertz Global by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,551,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,817,000 after purchasing an additional 457,260 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Hertz Global by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,844,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,298,000 after purchasing an additional 483,620 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Hertz Global by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 845,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 50,018 shares during the period.

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

