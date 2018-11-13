Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Party City Holdco (PRTY) a $12.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a $12.00 price objective on Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PRTY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Party City Holdco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Party City Holdco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $19.00 price target on shares of Party City Holdco and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Party City Holdco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Party City Holdco from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.33.

PRTY opened at $10.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $977.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.19. Party City Holdco has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.77 million. Party City Holdco had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Party City Holdco’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Party City Holdco will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Party City Holdco news, Director Gerald C. Rittenberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $704,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,504. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTY. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Party City Holdco during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,562,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Party City Holdco by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,084,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,584 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Party City Holdco by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,484,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,206 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Party City Holdco by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,617,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,463,000 after acquiring an additional 899,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Party City Holdco during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,023,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories and novelties, stationery, and decorations.

