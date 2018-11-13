Deutsche Bank Lowers Legrand (LGRVF) to Hold

Deutsche Bank cut shares of Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Societe Generale downgraded Legrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of LGRVF stock opened at $61.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00. Legrand has a 1-year low of $61.44 and a 1-year high of $82.45.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company's product categories include user interface, energy distribution, cable management, digital infrastructure, energy efficiency, assisted living, and uninterruptible power supply products, as well as building and home systems, and installation components.

