Deutsche Bank Raises Tate & Lyle (TATE) Price Target to GBX 675

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 675 ($8.82) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets restated a reduce rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 725 ($9.47) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on shares of Tate & Lyle and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Monday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tate & Lyle currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 699.57 ($9.14).

LON:TATE opened at GBX 678 ($8.86) on Friday. Tate & Lyle has a twelve month low of GBX 539.40 ($7.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 796.50 ($10.41).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.60 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Speciality Food Ingredients and Bulk Ingredients.

