Media stories about DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) have been trending somewhat negative on Tuesday, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR earned a daily sentiment score of -1.31 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

OTCMKTS:DBOEY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.57. 97,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,173. DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $14.18. The company has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Get DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR alerts:

DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 29.66%. The firm had revenue of $866.22 million during the quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/deutsche-boerse-adr-dboey-receiving-somewhat-negative-news-coverage-study-shows.html.

About DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.