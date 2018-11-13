Deutsche Telekom (DTE) Given a €17.50 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a €17.50 ($20.35) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DTE. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Citigroup set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.80 ($13.72) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €16.83 ($19.57).

Shares of FRA DTE opened at €14.85 ($17.27) on Monday. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a twelve month high of €18.13 ($21.08).

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

