DHT (DHT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

DHT (NYSE:DHT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “DHT MARITIME INC., formerly Double Hull Tankers, Inc. operates a fleet of double-hull crude oil tankers on international routes. DHT’s modern fleet consists of three Very Large Crude Carriers, two Suezmax tankers and four Aframax tankers. DHT intends to pursue a strategy of providing shareholders with a stable and visible distribution and also position the Company to use its incremental cash flow to fund future growth opportunities. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DHT. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of DHT in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on DHT from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Pareto Securities lowered DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DHT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DHT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DHT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.17.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. DHT has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 0.25.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). DHT had a negative return on equity of 6.95% and a negative net margin of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $48.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DHT will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new position in DHT in the second quarter worth about $350,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in DHT in the third quarter worth about $584,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in DHT in the second quarter worth about $1,197,000. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC grew its position in DHT by 666.4% in the second quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 315,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 274,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of February 6, 2018, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers and 2 Aframaxes with deadweight tons of 8,590,740. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

