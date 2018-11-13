Diageo (DGE) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DGE. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,670 ($34.89) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($38.55) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 2,675 ($34.95) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Societe Generale set a GBX 3,175 ($41.49) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,880 ($37.63) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,860 ($37.37).

DGE stock opened at GBX 2,739.50 ($35.80) on Monday. Diageo has a 12 month low of GBX 2,186.50 ($28.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,735.50 ($35.74).

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,525 ($32.99) per share, for a total transaction of £757,500 ($989,807.92). Also, insider Kathryn Mikells sold 20,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,735 ($35.74), for a total transaction of £565,324.50 ($738,696.59). Insiders bought a total of 30,309 shares of company stock worth $76,607,739 over the last 90 days.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

