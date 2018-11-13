Diageo (DGE) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank

Diageo (LON:DGE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,150 ($41.16) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Societe Generale set a GBX 3,175 ($41.49) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,860 ($37.37).

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of DGE stock opened at GBX 2,739.50 ($35.80) on Tuesday. Diageo has a 12 month low of GBX 2,186.50 ($28.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,735.50 ($35.74).

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,525 ($32.99) per share, for a total transaction of £757,500 ($989,807.92). Also, insider Kathryn Mikells sold 20,670 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,735 ($35.74), for a total transaction of £565,324.50 ($738,696.59). Insiders bought a total of 30,309 shares of company stock worth $76,607,739 over the last three months.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.