Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (DO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2018

Brokerages forecast that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) will announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Diamond Offshore Drilling’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Diamond Offshore Drilling reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 640%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamond Offshore Drilling will report full year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.94). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($0.90). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Diamond Offshore Drilling.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.10. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $286.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on DO. Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $16.00 target price on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 target price on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.66.

DO traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.88. 3,901,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,181. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $21.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in the second quarter valued at about $392,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in the second quarter valued at about $1,879,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in the second quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in the third quarter valued at about $267,000.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Company Profile

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. It provides services in floater market, including ultra-deepwater, deepwater, and mid-water. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, which comprises 4 drillships, 7 ultra-deepwater, 4 deepwater, and 2 mid-water semisubmersibles.

