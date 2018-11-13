DIC Asset (DIC) Given a €10.40 Price Target by Oddo Bhf Analysts

Oddo Bhf set a €10.40 ($12.09) target price on DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DIC. Baader Bank set a €9.60 ($11.16) target price on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. HSBC set a €10.50 ($12.21) target price on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €10.75 ($12.50) target price on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €10.33 ($12.01).

DIC opened at €9.72 ($11.30) on Friday. DIC Asset has a 1 year low of €9.04 ($10.51) and a 1 year high of €11.20 ($13.02).

About DIC Asset

DIC Asset AG is one o f Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has around 180 assets with a combined market value of c.

