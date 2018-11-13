Diplomat Pharmacy (DPLO) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Mizuho

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DPLO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diplomat Pharmacy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of NYSE:DPLO opened at $16.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.95. Diplomat Pharmacy has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $28.74.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.21). Diplomat Pharmacy had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Diplomat Pharmacy will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Philip R. Hagerman sold 209,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $3,992,628.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip R. Hagerman sold 57,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $1,104,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPLO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,798,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,341 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,535,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,645 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,385,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,271 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 17,568.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,239,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,427 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Diplomat Pharmacy by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,464,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,490 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company stocks, dispenses, and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. It also provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training/consulting, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

