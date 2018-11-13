Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (YINN) Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) were up 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.71 and last traded at $19.07. Approximately 6,523,226 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 265% from the average daily volume of 1,788,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.96.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at $170,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at $228,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at $443,000. SP Asset Management bought a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at $581,000.

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

