Diversified Royalty Corp (TSE:DIV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0185 per share on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th.

Shares of DIV traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.75. 11,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,403. Diversified Royalty has a 1-year low of C$2.63 and a 1-year high of C$3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.54, a quick ratio of 109.16 and a current ratio of 109.35.

Get Diversified Royalty alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Diversified Royalty Corp (DIV) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/diversified-royalty-corp-div-plans-0-02-monthly-dividend.html.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It primarily holds the Canadian and United States trademarks and other intellectual property rights related to the Original Joe's, Elephant & Castle, and State & Main restaurant businesses.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.