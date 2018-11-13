Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB) Holdings Reduced by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 13.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 1.0% in the third quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,541 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 288,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 4.3% in the third quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 68,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 19.7% during the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 262,957 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,399,000 after acquiring an additional 43,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DLB shares. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.80.

In related news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $2,430,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dagmar Dolby sold 22,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $1,586,524.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,976 shares of company stock valued at $7,400,305 in the last three months. 43.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $67.85 on Tuesday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.37 and a fifty-two week high of $74.29. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.73.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.17. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $265.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 31.67%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/dolby-laboratories-inc-dlb-holdings-reduced-by-gabelli-funds-llc.html.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, including Dolby Digital Plus for digital television, mobile, and Internet-based services; Dolby Digital, a digital audio coding technology that provides multichannel sound in the home; and AAC & HE-AAC, an audio coding technologies used to broadcast, download, and streaming content.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.