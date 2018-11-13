Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $551,000 Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 127.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,385 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,439,928 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $327,999,000 after buying an additional 202,340 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 153,049 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $21,684,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,779,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 19,539 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,080,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $147.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $115.16 and a 1 year high of $165.63. The firm has a market cap of $110.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a net margin of 51.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total transaction of $3,276,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,448,713.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynden L. Tennison sold 8,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.72, for a total transaction of $1,282,034.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,189,542.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.44.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

