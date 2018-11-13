Douglas Emmett (DEI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.59.

NYSE DEI opened at $36.15 on Tuesday. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $34.72 and a 12 month high of $41.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.58.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $223.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.50 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Douglas Emmett will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

