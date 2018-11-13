Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $5.01 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,383 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8,774.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,102,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,763 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7,637.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 997,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 984,364 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,243,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,867,000 after purchasing an additional 717,452 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,780,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,362,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,866,000 after purchasing an additional 606,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock opened at $89.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $77.50 and a 1-year high of $125.86. The company has a market capitalization of $133.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. AbbVie had a return on equity of 2,006.63% and a net margin of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 68.57%.

In related news, EVP Michael Severino sold 50,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $4,876,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,871,627.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 target price on AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Cowen set a $110.00 target price on AbbVie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.68.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

