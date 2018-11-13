Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (D.UN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$25.09.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on D.UN. Desjardins raised shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst in a report on Tuesday, July 31st.

TSE:D.UN traded up C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$24.31. The stock had a trading volume of 58,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,381. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a twelve month low of C$18.12 and a twelve month high of C$23.04.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust), formerly Dundee Real Estate Investment Trust, is a Canada-based open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s segments include Western Canada, Calgary downtown, Calgary suburban, Toronto downtown, Toronto suburban, Eastern Canada and Other. It is engaged in building and maintaining a diversified portfolio of office properties in Canada, based on an established platform, and providing cash distributions to unitholders and managing distributions over time.

