DRP Utility 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $22,681.00 (DRPU)

DRP Utility (CURRENCY:DRPU) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. One DRP Utility token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00002244 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC. In the last week, DRP Utility has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. DRP Utility has a total market cap of $594,388.00 and $22,681.00 worth of DRP Utility was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DRP Utility Profile

DRP Utility’s genesis date was May 22nd, 2017. DRP Utility’s total supply is 3,530,373 tokens. The official message board for DRP Utility is medium.com/@DCORP. DRP Utility’s official Twitter account is @DcorpVC. The official website for DRP Utility is www.dcorp.it.

Buying and Selling DRP Utility

DRP Utility can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DRP Utility directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DRP Utility should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DRP Utility using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

