Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $3.08 Million Holdings in Red Hat Inc (RHT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,599 shares of the open-source software company’s stock after selling 9,089 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Red Hat were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signature Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Red Hat by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,048 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Red Hat during the 3rd quarter valued at $367,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Red Hat during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,956,000. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in Red Hat by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 343,479 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $46,809,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Red Hat by 424.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,376 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares during the period. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Delisa Alexander sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total value of $120,028.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,217 shares in the company, valued at $4,153,121.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 2,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $314,200.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,214,223.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,631 shares of company stock valued at $453,984 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RHT. Credit Suisse Group set a $190.00 target price on shares of Red Hat and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Northland Securities cut shares of Red Hat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Red Hat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Red Hat to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Red Hat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.48.

Shares of NYSE:RHT opened at $172.88 on Tuesday. Red Hat Inc has a 52-week low of $115.31 and a 52-week high of $177.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 19th. The open-source software company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Red Hat had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 31.80%. The company had revenue of $822.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Red Hat Inc will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

