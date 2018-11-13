Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Position in Globus Medical Inc (GMED)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,551 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 20,204 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GMED. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 14.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,201,726 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $464,318,000 after buying an additional 1,190,681 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical during the second quarter valued at about $46,806,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 69.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,138,000 after buying an additional 351,100 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 486,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $24,569,000 after purchasing an additional 284,600 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,335,595 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $67,394,000 after purchasing an additional 221,613 shares during the period. 63.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

In other news, Chairman David C. Paul sold 707,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $38,195,385.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 28.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $51.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.65. Globus Medical Inc has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $57.83.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The medical device company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GMED. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Oppenheimer set a $57.00 price objective on Globus Medical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Globus Medical to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

WARNING: “Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Position in Globus Medical Inc (GMED)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/dupont-capital-management-corp-increases-position-in-globus-medical-inc-gmed.html.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address an array of spinal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches. Its fusion products include a range of implant and surgical approach options to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions along the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.