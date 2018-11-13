Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Stake in Marriott International Inc (MAR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in Marriott International by 331.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $115.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38. Marriott International Inc has a 12 month low of $106.96 and a 12 month high of $149.21.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 68.01%. Marriott International’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.61%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MAR shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $124.00 target price on shares of Marriott International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.93.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

