DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (KSM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.9% annually over the last three years.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $12.14.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

