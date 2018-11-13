DZ Bank Analysts Give Talanx (TLX) a €31.00 Price Target

DZ Bank set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on Talanx (ETR:TLX) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TLX. equinet set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on Talanx and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on Talanx and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Commerzbank set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on Talanx and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Talanx and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €36.90 ($42.91).

TLX opened at €32.26 ($37.51) on Monday. Talanx has a 1 year low of €30.66 ($35.65) and a 1 year high of €37.32 ($43.40).

About Talanx

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

