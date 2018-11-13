DZ Bank Reiterates Neutral Rating for Innogy (IGY)

Innogy (ETR:IGY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by DZ Bank in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.76 ($42.74) target price on Innogy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Innogy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. UBS Group set a €36.76 ($42.74) price target on Innogy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Independent Research set a €38.40 ($44.65) price target on Innogy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC set a €38.40 ($44.65) price target on Innogy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €36.25 ($42.16).

ETR:IGY traded down €0.05 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €39.45 ($45.87). The company had a trading volume of 686,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,000. Innogy has a fifty-two week low of €29.11 ($33.85) and a fifty-two week high of €42.68 ($49.63).

innogy SE operates as an energy company in Europe. It operates through three divisions: Renewables, Grid & Infrastructure, and Retail. The Renewables division engages in the generation of electricity through onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydroelectric power generation activities primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, the Netherlands, Poland, and Italy.

