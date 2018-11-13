E-coin Price Tops $1.94 (ECN)

E-coin (CURRENCY:ECN) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. One E-coin coin can now be purchased for $1.94 or 0.00030206 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, E-coin has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. E-coin has a total market capitalization of $678,300.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of E-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get E-coin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00059393 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00042801 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00026962 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00034381 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00064416 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00001121 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003504 BTC.

About E-coin

E-coin (CRYPTO:ECN) is a coin. E-coin’s total supply is 213,270,119 coins and its circulating supply is 350,363 coins. E-coin’s official website is www.ecoinsource.com. E-coin’s official Twitter account is @ecoinclubs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling E-coin

E-coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as E-coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade E-coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy E-coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for E-coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for E-coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.