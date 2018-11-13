E. W. Scripps (SSP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) will announce $0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for E. W. Scripps’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.56. E. W. Scripps posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 314.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that E. W. Scripps will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow E. W. Scripps.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $302.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.22 million. The firm’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

SSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of E. W. Scripps from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Stephens set a $15.00 price objective on shares of E. W. Scripps and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. E. W. Scripps currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.80.

Shares of NYSE:SSP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,050,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,865. E. W. Scripps has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $18.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%.

In other news, major shareholder Mary Peirce purchased 8,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $143,622.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 290,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,750,592.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles L. Barmonde purchased 2,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $38,983.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,935.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 315,542 shares of company stock worth $5,279,591. 4.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in E. W. Scripps during the second quarter valued at $412,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in E. W. Scripps during the second quarter valued at $488,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in E. W. Scripps by 7.8% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 8,117 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in E. W. Scripps by 23.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 15,788 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in E. W. Scripps by 19.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 17,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

