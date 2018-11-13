E. W. Scripps (SSP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) in a report released on Monday. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SSP. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of E. W. Scripps in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Stephens set a $15.00 price target on E. W. Scripps and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised E. W. Scripps from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.80.

NYSE SSP opened at $17.45 on Monday. E. W. Scripps has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $18.44.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $302.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.22 million. E. W. Scripps’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%.

In related news, major shareholder Eaton M. Scripps bought 30,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.26 per share, with a total value of $531,987.72. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 888,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,340,567.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles L. Barmonde bought 2,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $38,983.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,935.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 310,542 shares of company stock valued at $5,192,641. Insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of E. W. Scripps by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 4,025,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,901,000 after buying an additional 326,712 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of E. W. Scripps by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,581,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,588,000 after buying an additional 65,986 shares in the last quarter. Litespeed Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of E. W. Scripps by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Litespeed Management L.L.C. now owns 433,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,805,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of E. W. Scripps by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 403,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after buying an additional 80,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of E. W. Scripps by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 6,476 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About E. W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

