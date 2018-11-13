Eastman Chemical (EMN) Stake Lessened by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 16,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 37,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,736,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $81.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.26. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $73.95 and a 1-year high of $112.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 21.18%. Analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

