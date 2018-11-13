Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (ETV) Shares Sold by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lowered its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,813 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 68.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 31.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 138,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 33,223 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 12.5% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 80,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 33.5% in the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 65,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 16,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000.

Get Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport alerts:

Shares of ETV stock opened at $15.12 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $16.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.1108 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st.

In other Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport news, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 33,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $1,520,018.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,826,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,609,799.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 54,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $2,348,332.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,893,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,526,580.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,984 shares of company stock valued at $6,618,100 in the last 90 days.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (ETV) Shares Sold by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/eaton-vance-tax-managed-buy-write-opport-etv-shares-sold-by-obermeyer-wood-investment-counsel-lllp.html.

About Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.