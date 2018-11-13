Echelon Financial (EFH) Price Target Raised to C$15.50

Echelon Financial (TSE:EFH) had its target price upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a report released on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities upped their price target on shares of Echelon Financial from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, August 10th.

TSE:EFH traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$14.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,406. Echelon Financial has a 1 year low of C$10.92 and a 1 year high of C$14.10.

Echelon Financial Company Profile

Echelon Financial Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Personal Lines and Commercial Lines. The Personal Lines segment primarily underwrites non-standard automobile insurance; and insurance for motorcycles, antique and classic vehicles, trailers, motor-homes, recreational vehicles, and personal property.

