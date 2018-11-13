Echelon Financial (EFH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Echelon Financial (TSE:EFH) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 14th.

TSE EFH opened at C$13.95 on Tuesday. Echelon Financial has a 1 year low of C$10.92 and a 1 year high of C$14.10.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EFH shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Echelon Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities upped their target price on shares of Echelon Financial from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 10th.

About Echelon Financial

Echelon Financial Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Personal Lines and Commercial Lines. The Personal Lines segment primarily underwrites non-standard automobile insurance; and insurance for motorcycles, antique and classic vehicles, trailers, motor-homes, recreational vehicles, and personal property.

