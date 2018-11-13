Eden Trading Down 24.9% Over Last Week (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded down 14.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. Over the last week, Eden has traded down 24.9% against the US dollar. One Eden token can currently be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, BitForex and Bilaxy. Eden has a market capitalization of $5.44 million and $317,256.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Eden alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008161 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015461 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00145809 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00243384 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $696.97 or 0.10937159 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00010284 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Eden

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 455,137,214 tokens. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio. Eden’s official website is edenchain.io. The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio.

Eden Token Trading

Eden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bilaxy, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.