Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires 117,299 Shares of HollyFrontier Corp (HFC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 234.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,299 shares during the quarter. HollyFrontier comprises about 2.0% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $11,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HFC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 3.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 147,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 37.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 89.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 12,410 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 47.8% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 29,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 9,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the second quarter worth about $246,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

HFC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.38.

Shares of NYSE:HFC opened at $63.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07. HollyFrontier Corp has a fifty-two week low of $41.68 and a fifty-two week high of $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.50.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that HollyFrontier Corp will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.90%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/edgestream-partners-l-p-acquires-117299-shares-of-hollyfrontier-corp-hfc.html.

HollyFrontier Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.