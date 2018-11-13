Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $7.35 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 816.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,894 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises approximately 1.3% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,258,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 3,276.3% in the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 189,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 183,406 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 6,346.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 183,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $91,685,000 after buying an additional 180,874 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,601,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,793,546,000 after buying an additional 153,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $409.59 per share, with a total value of $819,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,057,998.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock stock opened at $405.42 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $376.31 and a 12 month high of $594.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.54.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $0.59. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 39.92%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.71 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Argus dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $620.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on BlackRock to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered BlackRock from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective (down previously from $510.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.08.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

