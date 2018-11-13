Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $5.40 Million in Autoliv Inc. (ALV)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 62,257 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,000. Autoliv accounts for 0.9% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,958,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $423,729,000 after purchasing an additional 186,407 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Autoliv by 12.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 404,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,889,000 after buying an additional 44,969 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Autoliv by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 403,512 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,791,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Autoliv by 4.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 377,937 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,758,000 after buying an additional 16,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Autoliv by 140.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,746 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,842,000 after buying an additional 194,499 shares in the last quarter. 40.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Longbow Research cut Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Autoliv from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Autoliv from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

NYSE:ALV opened at $80.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Autoliv Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.99 and a 1-year high of $115.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.17.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.23). Autoliv had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Autoliv Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.69%.

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 42,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $3,812,993.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,796,927.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Passive Safety and Electronics. It offers modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

