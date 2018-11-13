Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.30-3.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.60. Edgewell Personal Care also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.30-3.60 EPS.

Shares of EPC stock opened at $46.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.73. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $39.50 and a twelve month high of $62.67.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Edgewell Personal Care had a positive return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $537.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on EPC. Societe Generale lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.18.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/edgewell-personal-care-epc-releases-fy19-earnings-guidance.html.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.