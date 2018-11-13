Edison International (EIX) Cut to “Sell” at Edward Jones

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) was downgraded by investment analysts at Edward Jones from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

EIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, August 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.69.

Shares of EIX traded up $1.98 on Tuesday, reaching $55.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,180,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Edison International has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $83.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.01.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.25. Edison International had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 416.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the period. 81.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

