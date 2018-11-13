Edison International’s (EIX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Zacks Investment Research

Edison International (NYSE:EIX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Zacks Investment Research in a research report issued on Tuesday. They currently have a $76.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.90% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Edison International has a strong portfolio of regulated utility assets and well-managed merchant energy operations, which present a lower risk profile than its utility-only peers. Edison boasts a solid financial position backed by strong cash generation capacity. The company also continues to show efficiency in terms of reporting a stable cash inflow through operating activities. Edison International plans on upgrading infrastructure projects, and continues to strive for operational excellence and create a foundation for an improved SCE cost structure. Apart from traditional projects, SCE has a few growth programs that include storage, electric vehicle charging, and the grid of the future projects. However, inability to recover uninsured wildfire-related costs may affect financial condition. Its’s shares underperformed the industry in the past year.”

EIX has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on Edison International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $69.00 price target on Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Edison International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.69.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $53.56 on Tuesday. Edison International has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $83.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.01.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.25. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,543,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,931,800,000 after purchasing an additional 881,794 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 15.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,095,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $702,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,620 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 14.2% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,949,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,386 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,075,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,114,000 after purchasing an additional 145,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 13.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,626,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,702,000 after purchasing an additional 539,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

