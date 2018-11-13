eGain Corp (EGAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EGAN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of eGain in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Get eGain alerts:

Shares of EGAN opened at $7.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.67 and a beta of -0.05. eGain has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.81 million. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that eGain will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Suffolk Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eGain in the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of eGain by 61.1% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 105,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 40,028 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of eGain in the third quarter worth approximately $254,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of eGain by 107.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 17,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of eGain in the third quarter worth approximately $423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.