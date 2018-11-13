Elders Ltd (ASX:ELD) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, November 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th.

ELD traded down A$1.17 ($0.83) on Tuesday, reaching A$7.70 ($5.46). 1,268,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,934. Elders has a fifty-two week low of A$4.28 ($3.04) and a fifty-two week high of A$8.86 ($6.28). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.98.

Get Elders alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Elders Ltd to Issue Final Dividend of $0.09 (ELD)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/elders-ltd-to-issue-final-dividend-of-0-09-eld.html.

Elders Company Profile

Elders Limited provides livestock, real estate, and wool agency services to rural and regional customers primarily in Australia. It operates through Network, Feed and Processing, Live Export, and Other segments. The company offers rural farm inputs, such as seeds, fertilizers, agricultural chemicals, animal health products, and general rural merchandise, as well as professional production and cropping advisory services.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Elders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.