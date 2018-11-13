Electroneum Price Down 18.5% Over Last 7 Days (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $123.03 million and approximately $867,762.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0148 or 0.00000233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, TradeOgre, Cryptohub and Liquid. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Turtlecoin (TRTL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 50.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000467 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000171 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Electroneum

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 8,327,266,779 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

Electroneum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Liquid, CoinBene, Kucoin, Cryptomate, TradeOgre, Bitbns and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

