EmaratCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $0.00 (AEC)

EmaratCoin (CURRENCY:AEC) traded up 75.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 13th. EmaratCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $816.00 worth of EmaratCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EmaratCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002803 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, EmaratCoin has traded up 136.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00016652 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000681 BTC.

CoinToGo (2GO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009879 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00001252 BTC.

EmaratCoin Coin Profile

AEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2016. EmaratCoin’s total supply is 21,523,890 coins. The official website for EmaratCoin is emaratcoin.com. EmaratCoin’s official Twitter account is @





and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EmaratCoin is emaratcoin.com/#blog.

EmaratCoin Coin Trading

EmaratCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EmaratCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EmaratCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EmaratCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

