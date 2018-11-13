Enbridge Inc (ENB) Plans $0.67 Quarterly Dividend

Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.671 per share on Saturday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th.

TSE ENB opened at C$43.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.87. Enbridge has a 52-week low of C$37.36 and a 52-week high of C$51.04.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENB. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, November 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, November 5th. CIBC lowered their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.00.

In related news, insider Bradley Francis Shamla sold 2,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.00, for a total value of C$110,964.00.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates in five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

