Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires 9,175 Shares of Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (TSC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) by 68.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,175 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.08% of Tristate Capital worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,105,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,949,000 after purchasing an additional 257,814 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tristate Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,137,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 534,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,942,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,231,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,144,000 after purchasing an additional 161,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 731,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,092,000 after purchasing an additional 94,500 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSC shares. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Tristate Capital in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Tristate Capital in a report on Friday, July 20th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Tristate Capital from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tristate Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

Shares of NASDAQ TSC opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.87 million, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tristate Capital Holdings Inc has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $30.10.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $41.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.64 million. Tristate Capital had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Tristate Capital Holdings Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James J. Dolan purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.48 per share, with a total value of $195,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian S. Fetterolf purchased 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.27 per share, with a total value of $104,361.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 16,300 shares of company stock valued at $398,306. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tristate Capital Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management.

