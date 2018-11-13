Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys 29,819 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 220.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,819 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 145.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 15,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CORT shares. BidaskClub raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. B. Riley dropped their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.

CORT stock opened at $12.67 on Tuesday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.21 and a fifty-two week high of $25.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.80.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 63.79% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The business had revenue of $64.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Robert S. Fishman sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $116,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. acquired 105,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,322,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 876,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,960,475. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 321,159 shares of company stock valued at $4,025,880 and have sold 24,000 shares valued at $332,000. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery, as well as develops CLIA-validated assay to measure FKBP5 gene expression.

